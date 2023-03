Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ninth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team pulled out 3-2 wins over Big West rivals Cal Poly and Long Beach State on the opening day of the Best in the West tournament Saturday in Laguna Beach, Calif.

UH’s No. 3 pairing of Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner and the No. 5 duo of Chandler Cowell and Sydney Miller picked up wins in both matches. Cowell and Miller delivered the clinching point against Cal Poly with a 21-18, 21-7 win over Kalee Graff and Margo Smith.

In UH’s second match of the day, Long Beach State earned the first two points with wins on the No. 2 and 4 courts. Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau gave UH a point at the No. 1 court and Cowell and Miller earned the tying point at No. 5. Loker and Wagoner rallied past LBSU’s Malia Gementera and Taylor Hagenah 15-21, 21-16, 16-14 to complete the comeback.

The tournament continues today with UH (5-3) again taking on the Mustangs (0-6) and No. 14 Beach (1-3).

Lopez shuts down Pacific in softball

Brianna Lopez tossed a complete-game shutout in Hawaii’s 7-0 win over Pacific in the Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Lopez allowed six hits, striking out five, as she improved to 7-2 on the season. The offense for the Rainbow Wahine (12-6) backed her up, scoring seven runs on nine hits, including five for extra bases.

Hannah Glad took the loss for Pacific (3-12). The tournament continues today, with Hawaii facing Niagara at noon.

—

BEST IN THE WEST TOURNAMENT

Saturday

At Laguna Beach, Calif.

Hawaii 3, Cal Poly 2

1. Piper Ferch/Izzy Martinez def. Anna Maidement/Jaime Santer (UH), 19-21, 21-10, 15-12

2. Jayelin Lombard/Piper Naess def. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) 23-25, 21-17, 15-13

3. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Delaney Peranich/Emma Zuffelato 21-11, 21-13

4. Sophie Buschmann/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) def. Addie Bounds/Susie Lloyd 21-18, 21-19

5. Chandler Cowell/Sydney Miller (UH) def. Kalee Graff/Margo Smith 21-18, 21-17

Hawaii 3, Long Beach State 2

1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Christine Deroos/Mariana Molina (LBSU) 21-12, 21-15

2. Sydney Stevens /Julia Westby def. Anna Maidement/Jaime Santer (UH) 21-18, 21-18

3. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Malia Gementera/Taylor Hagenah (LBSU) 15-21, 21-16, 16-14

4. Megan Mattoon/Emily Widener (LBSU) def. Sophie Buschmann/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) 21-16, 21-18