Player of the Year Mele Sake was a power source for ‘Iolani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mele Sake’s evolution from role player to a key starter for state champion ‘Iolani was pure work ethic. Read more

There’s a reason Mele Sake wears No. 33 for the state champion ‘Iolani Raiders.

“Mostly because my mom wore it in high school,” said Sake, a 6-foot-1 junior who was voted Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball All-State Player of the Year.

Sake nudged past Braelyn Kauhi of Konawaena, Theresa Anakalea of Damien and Laynee Torres-Kahapea of Punahou. Her evolution from role player to a key starter for state champion ‘Iolani was pure work ethic. There were many nights when her mother, Monika (Vehikite) Sake, would take Mele to the park after a game to work on everything from low-post footwork to free-throw shooting.

The spirited Sake could have followed her mother’s path to Lahainaluna, but one decision was probably the difference between Sake growing up to be a center for the ‘Iolani Raiders or the Lady Lunas of Lahainaluna. Vehikite was an All-State forward from Lahainaluna in 2004, and after the oldest of their children was born, the family moved to Oahu. Mele Sake was five months old.

“Her dad joined the military and got stationed in Schofield (Barracks). He got out after two, three years and I decided to just stay,” Monika Sake recalled. “No regrets. I miss Maui sometimes and we visit when we can, but we got attached to the lifestyle here.”

“More things to do and a better environment for the kids.”

Eventually, the Sake ohana sent Mele to ‘Iolani. The Raiders began building a dynasty with Lily Wahinekapu and Jovi Lefotu, among many others, but after capturing three state titles in a row, the big question remained: How would a team with no returning All-State players fare?

In large part, the answer was provided by Sake, who matured and transformed as the Raiders won a fourth consecutive state crown. Senior point guard Haylie-Anne Ohta stepped into a key role as floor leader and clutch scorer, and former reserve guard Paige Oh took a big leap when starter Abby Tanaka suffered a knee injury. Ohta and Oh were also voted to the All-State Fab 15.

Sake simply became the force of nature that had always been in her potential and her roots. Always a strong rebounder on both ends, she developed into a willing post and mid-range shooter, an elite rim defender and an exceptional passer. Sake was a walking double-double, bringing energy and a willingness to do everything from set high screens to diving on the hardwood for loose balls.

“Mele Sake was way more confident in her play this year. She was very physical and did a lot of the ‘blue-collar’ work for Iolani. Her offensive rebounding was a great asset,” Maryknoll coach Chico Furtado said.

Damien coach Mark Arquero saw his share of ‘Iolani in league play.

“She’s really coming into her own as a complete player. Size always stood out, but now she’s really starting to understand how to use it and how to impact the game. You can really see the skill set developing and she’s continuing to get better,” he said. “Also love the way she runs the floor and she has a great attitude.”

Sake’s passion isn’t limited to the girls basketball program. She is part of the Spirit Club on campus, attending football, volleyball and boys basketball games regularly — often leading the cheers.

“She’s way better than I was,” Monika Sake said.

But there’s door No. 2: rugby. Mele Sake has offers from Brown and Army. She trained with the USA Eagle team in the 7v7 and U-15 World Cup development team. On Saturdays, the family drives to Hauula for weekly rugby matches for their club team, Vknack Rugby.

Kauhi was a close second in the Fab 15 voting, a senior and stabilizing force for a very young Konawaena squad that reached the state final before losing to ‘Iolani.

Kauhi’s 3-point range has always been a strength, but her mix of moves in the paint as a low-post scorer, and her ability to get shots as a wing slasher made her a tough matchup.

Anakalea and her squad made the official move from Division I to D-II. A nonconference schedule loaded with D-I powerhouses gave the 5-foot-6 senior a chance to display her scoring ability.

During ILH play, Anakalea found herself marked by defenses, but still had plenty of production for the Lady Monarchs.

Torres-Kahapea was exceptional with the ball, a slasher with the skills to finish left and right at the rim for Punahou.

She signed to play college basketball at Portland State.

Coach of the Year honors went to ‘Iolani’s Dean Young, who outpointed Pua Straight of Kamehameha and Bobbie Awa of Konawaena. Neil Fagarang of Kapaa, Jazmine Corpuz of Campbell and Chico Furtado of Maryknoll also received votes.

The All-Defense selections were led by Maryknoll’s 6-1 senior, Taimane Faleafine-Auwae. She was joined on the All-Defensive team by Sake, Aliyah Bantolina of Campbell, Kya Kanoho of Kamehameha and Shailoh Liilii of Maryknoll.

Top vote-getters for Most Improved Player were Sake, Oh and Ciera Tugade-Agasiva of Maryknoll.

Kamehameha’s 5-11 freshman Nihoa Dunn led the voting for top newcomers. Dunn was especially effective during the Warriors’ late-season run to the state tournament.

Other top newcomers were Pua Herrington of Waiakea, Rylee Paranada of Kamehameha, Haikela Hiraishi of Konawaena and Dylan Neves of Maryknoll.

—

All-State Fab 15

Player of the Year — Mele Sake, ‘Iolani

2- Braelyn Kauhi, Konawaena

3- Theresa Anakalea, Damien

4- Laynee Torres-Kahapea, Punahou

5- Nihoa Dunn, Kamehameha

6- Aliyah Bantolina, Campbell

7- Paige Oh, ‘Iolani

8- KeanuMarie Huihui, KS-Hawaii

9- Haylie-Anne Ohta, ‘Iolani

10- Taimane Faleafine-Auwae, Maryknoll

11- Ledjan Pahukoa. Lahainaluna

12- Ciera Tugade-Agasiva, Maryknoll

13- Olivia Malafu, Kapaa

14- Pua Herrington, Waiakea

15- Brooke Samura, Hawaii Prep

Coach of the Year —Dean Young, ‘Iolani

Honorable mention

Jolie Mantz, Waiakea

Maela Honma, KS-Hawaii

Kya Kanoho, Kamehameha

Julien Parado, Campbell

Jirah Villanueva, Radford

Alexus Ma‘ae, Kaiser

Denise Alfonso, Kapaa

Jordyn Luna, Maui

Trislyn Maeda, Hawaii Baptist

Kiani Hoolulu, Kailua

Rylee Paranada, Kamehameha

Callie Pieper, ‘Iolani

Shailoh Liilii, Moanalua

Faith Mersburgh, Campbell

Shania Moananu, Punahou

Braylee Riturban, Moanalua

Alexa Meyer, Konawaena

Taysia Molina-Schulte, Campbell

Tavina Harris, Lahainaluna

Ellana Klemp, Hanalani

Haikela Hiraishi, Konawaena

Kalena Akinaka, King Kekaulike

Ka‘ano‘ipua Leleiwi, Konawaena

Mailana Mattos, Radford

Star-Advertiser Girls Baske… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser