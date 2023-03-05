Resurgent Mililani stops Pearl City behind Pagampao’s pitching

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Junior Makayla Pagampao scattered four hits in 41⁄3 innings and socked a two-run double as No. 4 Mililani posted a 10-0 TKO win over Pearl City in five innings on Saturday morning.

Pagampao struck out five and walked one, while first baseman Kolbi Kochi belted a two-run home run in a four-run fifth inning for Mililani, which bounced back from a regular-season opening 11-5 loss to No. 3 Waianae on Thursday. Kochi was hit by a pitch three times, all below the waist, before finally taking a cut.

“I know it couldn’t happen a fourth time. I was just see ball, hit ball,” the junior said. “I just swung at a ball that didn’t hit me.”

Eight of the nine Trojans in the starting lineup got on base at least once against Pearl City pitcher Grace Kikuchi.

“I feel really good today. My kids did really well, holding them to zero runs. Our pitching hit the spots, defense made plays and when we had opportunities, we hit and scored when we needed to,” Mililani coach Rose Antonio said.

Pagampao was in command in the circle, using her breaking ball and pitching to contact.

“I feel good. I feel proud of myself today. My curve balls were really working today,” she said.

The visitors got on Pearl City’s purple scoreboard with two runs in the first inning. With two outs, Kochi was hit by pitch and Kaui Garcia walked. Pagampao sent the next pitch to right-center for a double, scoring Kochi and courtesy runner Madeline Armenti.

In the top of the third, Kochi and Garcia were hit by a pitch with one out. After Pagampao flew out to center, Sunni Kahanu singled up the middle, scoring Kochi from second base for a 3-0 Mililani lead.

In the fourth frame, Amber Aniya’s fly ball was dropped in center field by Abby Aribal. Aniya hustled to third base on the play and scored on a bunt single by Aubri Nakashima to give the visitors a 4-0 lead. Nakashima stole second base and came home on a double to center by Taryn Hirano.

Hirano advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Kamryn Aoki, then scored on a wild pitch as Mililani opened a six-run cushion.

In the fifth frame, Aniya drew a one-out walk and went to third base on a single by Nakashima. Aniya came home while Nakashima stole second base, and Nakashima continued on to third base on a throwing error. After Hirano grounded out, Aoki doubled to center, bringing Nakashima home for an 8-0 lead.

Kochi then followed with a towering blast over the left-field fence.

The Chargers stranded six runners on base, five of them in scoring position. Pagampao struck out Zsaleh Arias to begin the bottom of the fifth and left the game. Tori Thompson finished out the contest.

“They’re a good hitting team, so we had to make a lot of adjustments. We’re also down four players who are out sick,” Pearl City coach Erin Barros said. “Two of them starters. It made a little bit of difference, but we still have girls that we depend on. We just needed a little bit more. Left too many girls on base.”

Pearl City was 7-3-1 in preseason. Barros is hoping her team is back to full strength in a few days. Kikuchi showed a lot of grit, using a pinpoint off-speed pitch to keep Mililani in the yard for the most part.

“We preach a lot of 90 percent mental, 10 percent physical. Gracie’s one of our stronger, mentally tough people,” Barros said. “Her change-up was working beautifully. We’re pleased with what she did. Just got to hit more on our end. We’re using a lot of freshmen right now. It’s good for our program, but we need to start building right now.”

Mililani (10-1-1 overall) does not play again until March 14 against Leilehua. Pearl City, 0-2 in league play, will play at Campbell on Tuesday.

At Pearl City

Mililani (10-1-1, 1-0) 201 34 — 10 8 1

Pearl City (7-5-1, 0-1) 000 00 — 0 5 1

Makayla Pagampao, Tori Thompson (5) and Kaui Garcia. Grace Kikuchi and Zsaleh Arias. W—Pagampao. L—Kikuchi.

Leading hitters—Mil: Taryn Hirano 1-4, RBI, double; Kamryn Aoki 1-3, double, sacrifice bunt; Kolbi Kochi 1-1, HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs, 3 HBP; Garcia 0-2, RBI, run, HBP; Pagampao 1-2, RBI, walk, double; Sunni Kahanu 1-3, RBI; Amber Aniya 1-2, 2 runs, double, SB; Aubri Nakashima 2-3, RBI, 2 runs, SB. PC: Abby Aribal 1-2; Kikuchi 1-3; Shazarei Hinds 1-2; Kendal Adaro 1-2; Kaiula Hanohano-Inere 1-1.

OIA EAST

Kalani 11, Castle 2

W—Kadie Carpio.

Leading Hitters—Kaln: Kylie Tanimura 3-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Madixx Muramoto 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Rylie Kodama 2-2, 2 runs.

OIA DIVISION II

Nanakuli 14, Radford 5

W—Melody Balagad. L—Niueni Elisara.

Leading hitters—Nan: Balagad 3-4, 2 2b’s, HR, 3 RBIs; Jhanz Kaawa 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs. Rad: Elisara 3-4, 2 3b’s, HR, 2 RBIs; Audrey Hoffman 2b, 2 RBIs.

ILH

Varsity I

‘Iolani 10, Mid-Pacific 0 (6 inn.)

W—Kiara Baba, no-hitter, 9 K’s. L—Daynna Mekaru.

Leading hitters—‘Iol: Mia Carbonell 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Hunter Salausa-Galletes 2-4, run, RBI; Ke‘alohi Markham 3-4, 2 RBIs; Natalie Ching 2b, run, RBI.

Punahou 4, Kamehameha 2

W—Paige Brunn. L—Jordyn Blackstad.

Leading hitters—KS: Mua Williams 2-4, run, RBI; Jewels Hanawahine 2-4, run; Miquela Leopoldo 2-3; Kezia Lucas 2-2. Pun: Taryn Ho 2-4, run; Shonty Passi 2 RBI.

Varsity II

Punahou II 10, Damien 2

W—Chaz Mokiao. L—Shelby Baguio.

Leading Hitters—Pun: Lii Brown 2-3; Halle Sele 3-3, 2 runs, 6 RBI, 2 hr; Chaz Mokiao 2-3, 2b; Chase Mokiao 2-3; Sophie Boivin 2-3, 2 RBI. DMS: Kylie Garcia 3-3; Shel by Baguio 2-3, 2b.

Pac-Five 14, Sacred Hearts 1, 5 inn.

W—Elise Yoshioka