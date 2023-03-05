comscore Resurgent Mililani stops Pearl City behind Pagampao’s pitching | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Resurgent Mililani stops Pearl City behind Pagampao’s pitching

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  Mililani's Makayla Pagampao hits on April 29.

    Mililani’s Makayla Pagampao hits on April 29.

Junior Makayla Pagampao scattered four hits in 41⁄3 innings and socked a two-run double as No. 4 Mililani posted a 10-0 TKO win over Pearl City in five innings on Saturday morning. Read more

