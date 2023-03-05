comscore Rainbow Wahine capture third seed in Big West with win over UCSB | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine capture third seed in Big West with win over UCSB

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips blocked a shot attempt by UC Santa Barbara forward Alexis Whitfield during the first half of Saturday’s game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu drove around UC Santa Barbara guard Anya Choice in the first half. Wahinekapu scored 21 points, 13 in the fourth quarter.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH forward Kallin Spiller went up for a shot against UC Santa Barbara center Ila Lane during Saturday’s Wahine home finale at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii seniors McKenna Haire, left, and Kallin Spiller finished the home season with a win and smiles on Saturday.

Wahinekapu tied her season high to lead four UH players in double figures and the Rainbow Wahine (15-14, 13-7) claimed the third seed in this week’s Big West tournament while moving over .500 overall for the first time this season. Read more

