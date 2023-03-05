Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 5, 2023 Today Updated 12:07 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY SOFTBALL College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Pacific vs. Niagara, 10 a.m.; St. Bonaventure vs. Hawaii, noon. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. MONDAY BASEBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. SOFTBALL College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Niagara vs. Utah, 1:30 p.m.; Utah vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m. OIA East boys: McKinley at Castle; Kalani at Kailua; Farrington at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Anuenue at Kaimuki. First matches start at 5 p.m. WATER POLO ILH GIRLS Varsity I Kamehameha 5, Punahou 2 Goal-Scorers—KS: Jordyn Nishimura 2, Kohia Rego, Laikuakamahina Wong, Ava Gurney. Pun: Ava Aguilera, Synnove Robinson. Mid-Pacific 7, ‘Iolani 1 Goal-Scorers—MPI: Elilai Petko 4, Hoapili Kukea-Shultz, Haydn-Jean Saldania-Durbin, Leilani Spies. Iol: Alexi Sueoka. Varsity II Punahou 7, Kamehameha 3 Goal-Scorers—Pun: Izzy Nieling 2, Emma Simmons 2, Baylee Thomas 2, Lauren Tay. KS: Cydnie Duquette, Lauren Kamauu, Pualii Ann Zidek. ‘Iolani 5, Mid-Pacific 2 Goal-Scorers—MPI: Tiffany Wong 2. Iol: Megan Tamayo, Aeryn Imai, Marley Iraha, Ava Andaya, Kat Sur. OIA GIRLS Millani 13, Moanalua 1 Goal-Scorers—Mil: Leila Maynard 3, Sara Delos Santos 2, Morgan Russell 2, Sydnee Nakamura 2, Keilana Tanigawa, Kassaundra Sewa-Santiago, Hailee Reason, Carolyn Diliberti. Moa: Jezreel Mangrobang. Leilehua 14, Pearl City 0 Goal-Scorers—Leil: Taylor Smith 7, Jada Loder 2, Ava Thompson 2, Grace Merrill, Rozlynn Sanchez, Brooke Tabigne. Leilehua 11, Moanalua 2 Goal-Scorers—Leil: Taylor Smith 6, Ava Thompson 3, Rozlynn Sanchez 2. Moa: Catalina Dubois, Maiya Correa-Garcia. Also: Mililani 5, Pearl City 0 (Forfeit) Kailua 5, Campbell 0 (Forfeit) TENNIS OIA Varsity Boys Kalani 5, McKinley 0 Kaiser 5, Castle 0 Roosevelt 5, Kailua 0 Varsity Girls McKinley 3, Kalani 2 Kaiser 5, Castle 0 Roosevelt 3, Kailua 2 BULLETIN BOARD KAHUKU HIGH SCHOOL Applications are being accepted for the Girls Volleyball Head Coach position. Email resumes to Athletic Director Gillian Yamagata @ gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline: March 20 at 3:00 p.m. HST. Interviews will be set for the following week. Previous Story Television and radio - March 5, 2023