Scoreboard – March 5, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Pacific vs. Niagara, 10 a.m.; St. Bonaventure vs. Hawaii, noon. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Niagara vs. Utah, 1:30 p.m.; Utah vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East boys: McKinley at Castle; Kalani at Kailua; Farrington at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Anuenue at Kaimuki. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH GIRLS

Varsity I

Kamehameha 5, Punahou 2

Goal-Scorers—KS: Jordyn Nishimura 2, Kohia Rego, Laikuakamahina Wong, Ava Gurney. Pun: Ava Aguilera, Synnove Robinson.

Mid-Pacific 7, ‘Iolani 1

Goal-Scorers—MPI: Elilai Petko 4, Hoapili Kukea-Shultz, Haydn-Jean Saldania-Durbin, Leilani Spies. Iol: Alexi Sueoka.

Varsity II

Punahou 7, Kamehameha 3

Goal-Scorers—Pun: Izzy Nieling 2, Emma Simmons 2, Baylee Thomas 2, Lauren Tay. KS: Cydnie Duquette, Lauren Kamauu, Pualii Ann Zidek.

‘Iolani 5, Mid-Pacific 2

Goal-Scorers—MPI: Tiffany Wong 2. Iol: Megan Tamayo, Aeryn Imai, Marley Iraha, Ava Andaya, Kat Sur.

OIA GIRLS

Millani 13, Moanalua 1

Goal-Scorers—Mil: Leila Maynard 3, Sara Delos Santos 2, Morgan Russell 2, Sydnee Nakamura 2, Keilana Tanigawa, Kassaundra Sewa-Santiago, Hailee Reason, Carolyn Diliberti. Moa: Jezreel Mangrobang.

Leilehua 14, Pearl City 0

Goal-Scorers—Leil: Taylor Smith 7, Jada Loder 2, Ava Thompson 2, Grace Merrill, Rozlynn Sanchez, Brooke Tabigne.

Leilehua 11, Moanalua 2

Goal-Scorers—Leil: Taylor Smith 6, Ava Thompson 3, Rozlynn Sanchez 2. Moa: Catalina Dubois, Maiya Correa-Garcia.

Also:

Mililani 5, Pearl City 0 (Forfeit)

Kailua 5, Campbell 0 (Forfeit)

TENNIS

OIA Varsity

Boys

Kalani 5, McKinley 0

Kaiser 5, Castle 0

Roosevelt 5, Kailua 0

Varsity Girls

McKinley 3, Kalani 2

Kaiser 5, Castle 0

Roosevelt 3, Kailua 2

BULLETIN BOARD

KAHUKU HIGH SCHOOL

Applications are being accepted for the Girls Volleyball Head Coach position. Email resumes to Athletic Director Gillian Yamagata @ gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline: March 20 at 3:00 p.m. HST. Interviews will be set for the following week.