comscore Column: Public election financing ‘makes all other reforms possible’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Public election financing ‘makes all other reforms possible’

  • By Brodie Lockard
  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 p.m.
  • Brodie Lockard has been a board member of Common Cause Hawaii since 2014, and has worked on public financing for two decades.

    Brodie Lockard has been a board member of Common Cause Hawaii since 2014, and has worked on public financing for two decades.

After last year’s convictions of one-time Sen. J. Kalani English and former Rep. Ty Cullen for cash bribes, our state government sorely needs a major reform to heal the public trust. Public financing of elections is that reform. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Support employees of Honua Ola plant

Scroll Up