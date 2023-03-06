Letter: Bad timing to increase pay of city prosecutors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What? The Honolulu city prosecutor and first deputy are seeking a pay increase (“Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm seeks pay raises,” Star-Advertiser, March 1)? Are inflationary pressures hurting them that much, with a salary of $176,000 and $168,000, respectively?

A 17% increase is substantial, considering that the majority of voters in the county elected them to work for the public and not the other way around. There is still no transparency and too much ambiguity in the prosecutor’s office.

I suggest Prosecutor Alm demonstrate to the voters who elected him that concrete and realistic changes are ongoing in his office to instill a high degree of integrity. Illegal fireworks, corrupt politicians, misspent taxpayer money, questionable police officer conduct — the list goes on and on.

The private sector seems a more viable option for Alm and his deputy. The potential salaries would be endless.

Bad timing!

Jackie L. Grambusch Jr.

Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter