Letter: Coaches do belong on AD committee

In my experience as an athletic administrator, it was football coaches who knew the least about administration. The only thing that they knew anything about was football. June Jones’ commentary on the University of Hawaii athletic director search committee proves my point (“UH fumbles athletic director search, must set a new course,” Star- Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 23).

UH did the right thing by putting Charlie Wade, coach of the national champion men’s volleyball team, and Laura Beeman, Wahine basketball coach, on the committee. I do not know of an athletic director search committee at any university that did not include coaches.

Is Jones advocating on behalf of someone who does not meet the minimum qualifications, or is he putting himself forward? That is an interesting question!

Linda Estes

Koloa, Kauai

