Letter: June Jones right: Start fresh on AD search

I agree wholeheartedly with June Jones regarding the method of selecting a new University of Hawaii athletic director (“UH fumbles athletic director search, must set a new course,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 23). Throw out the existing criteria and start fresh.

As a former season-ticket holder for half a century, I foresee only hopelessness going forward with the existing criteria and personnel.

Jim Reed

Niu Valley

