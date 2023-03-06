comscore Letter: Visiting family in Hawaii should not cost $50 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Visiting family in Hawaii should not cost $50

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I agree with Thomas Sousa and object to imposing a $50 fee on all visitors to Hawaii, especially since that would apply to my own children, who grew up and went to school here on Oahu but now live elsewhere (“Green fee is insanity that will hurt tourism,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 28). Read more

