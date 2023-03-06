Letter: Visiting family in Hawaii should not cost $50

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree with Thomas Sousa and object to imposing a $50 fee on all visitors to Hawaii, especially since that would apply to my own children, who grew up and went to school here on Oahu but now live elsewhere (“Green fee is insanity that will hurt tourism,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 28) . Read more

I agree with Thomas Sousa and object to imposing a $50 fee on all visitors to Hawaii, especially since that would apply to my own children, who grew up and went to school here on Oahu but now live elsewhere (“Green fee is insanity that will hurt tourism,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 28). This also would include my grandchildren who come here to visit me.

Travel to Hawaii is already expensive to begin with, so that additional charge of $50 per person is extremely detrimental and unfair, especially to those who grew up in Hawaii and come here to visit their ohana. I am sure others will agree.

Marjorie Von Berg

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter