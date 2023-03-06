Letter: Why was there an AK-47 at a Boy Scouts camp?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An 11-year-old member of Hilo Boy Scouts Troop 19 was accidentally shot and killed in August by an AK-47 at Camp Honokaia on Hawaii island (“Firearm safety rules flouted at Boy Scout camp, suit claims,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 20) . He was there while under the auspices of Boy Scouts and Aloha Council, which owns and operates the camp. Read more

Somehow, all these facts in one sentence do not make sense. The AK-47, developed at the end of World War II, is the most ubiquitous assault rifle in the world.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

