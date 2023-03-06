Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Bad tax bill for Red Hill refugees Today Updated 6:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s just wrong: The Navy reimbursed families forced to evacuate their housing when the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system was contaminated by fuel spilled from the Red Hill storage facility, and now these environmental disaster refugees are being hit with a federal tax bill for the military payments, classified as income. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s just wrong: The Navy reimbursed families forced to evacuate their housing when the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system was contaminated by fuel spilled from the Red Hill storage facility, and now these environmental disaster refugees are being hit with a federal tax bill for the military payments, classified as income. The Navy spent approximately $90 million on housing-affected families; that could trigger quite a tax bill in total. Hawaii’s congressional delegation has stepped up to ask the Internal Revenue Service to exempt this emergency assistance from taxation; if the IRS cannot do this, President Joe Biden should. Previous Story Letter: Support employees of Honua Ola plant