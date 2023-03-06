comscore Off The News: Bad tax bill for Red Hill refugees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Bad tax bill for Red Hill refugees

  • Today
  • Updated 6:27 p.m.

It’s just wrong: The Navy reimbursed families forced to evacuate their housing when the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system was contaminated by fuel spilled from the Red Hill storage facility, and now these environmental disaster refugees are being hit with a federal tax bill for the military payments, classified as income. Read more

