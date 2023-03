Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Anyone who plays pickleball, or knows someone who does, could not have been surprised by the city’s announced plan to install new pickleball courts on Oahu.

Honolulu is converting 20 other-sport courts to pickleball use, adding to the current count of 173 — an asset for the growing throngs of players.

It’s also a boon for anyone who wants to see parks “activated” to curb crime. Nobody is more motivated to defend their turf than an avid bunch of pickleball players. They’re armed with paddles, too.