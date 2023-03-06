Excessive-noise detection cameras proposed for Hawaii
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:58 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A moped is seen on Paoakalani Avenue in Waikiki.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021
Excessive traffic noise from souped-up mufflers on cars, motorcycles and mopeds would be picked up by detection cameras installed around the state in a program proposed by state lawmakers. Above, mopeds are seen in Waikiki.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, left, and state Rep. Adrian Tam have introduced bills addressing excessive traffic noise. They discussed the issue Saturday at Hobron Lane and Lipeepee Street in Waikiki.