comscore Hawaii bankruptcy filings edged up 6.8% in February | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii bankruptcy filings edged up 6.8% in February

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

Hawaii bankruptcy attorneys are seeing an uptick in phone calls in what could be the start of an upward trend in filings. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Feb. 24 to March 2, 2023

Scroll Up