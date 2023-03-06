UH school of medicine dean Dr. Jerris Hedges retires
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY JANELL AGCAOILI
Dr. Jerris Hedges posed with his portrait Tuesday during the John A. Burns School of Medicine retirement celebration held in his honor. Hedges retired Wednesday after 15 years as JABSOM dean.
UH MANOA
Lee Buenconsejo-Lum:
She is serving as interim dean of JABSOM
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021
Dr. Jerris Hedges said the pandemic was one of the major challenges he faced as dean of the UH John A. Burns School of Medicine and had the school working as a team with other health care professionals. COVID-19 was of heightened concern during flu season. Above, Garret Hashiro receives a flu shot from Kylie Popovich of JABSOM at a drive-thru clinic near the school.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2016
The University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine in Kakaako, Honolulu Harbor area.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2016
Dr. Jerris Hedges also served as interim director of the UH Cancer Center in 2016.