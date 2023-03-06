UH’s Fidge helps herself in softball rout

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii freshman pitcher Millie Fidge closed out a two-hit shutout by hitting a walk-off home run in the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s 8-0 win over Niagara in five innings in the Spring Fling Tournament on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Fidge became the first UH pitcher to earn a complete-game win and hit a homer since Stephanie Ricketts pulled off both feats against Utah State on March 25, 2012. Fidge struck out five and walked three while improving to 2-1 and went 2-for-2 at the plate in her first collegiate at-bats.

The Rainbow Wahine (13-6) will take a six-game winning streak into today’s 4 p.m. game with Utah in the finale of the Spring Fling.

BeachBows sweep the field at Best in West

The No. 9 Hawaii beach volleyball team picked up wins over Big West rivals Cal Poly and Long Beach State on Sunday to finish off a perfect weekend at the Best in the West tournament in Laguna Beach, Calif.

Cal Poly claimed the first point of the day with a win on court No. 4, but UH stormed back with wins on the remaining four courts to earn a 4-1 victory. Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle led the way at No. 1 with a 21-9, 21-13 victory over Cal Poly’s Jayelin Lombard and Piper Naess.

Unlike the first match, Hawaii and Long Beach State battled until the end in the second match. The teams split the first two points of the match. LBSU won on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts, while UH won on courts No. 4 and No. 5 to set up a winner-take-all battle on court No. 1. Glagau and Van Sickle finished off a 23-21, 14-21, 15-5 win over LBSU’s Christine Deroos and Mariana Molina to secure the match and the 4-0 record for Hawaii.

The BeachBows will return home to host the Heineken Queen’s Cup March 10-12 at Queen’s Beach.