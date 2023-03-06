comscore UH’s Fidge helps herself in softball rout | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH’s Fidge helps herself in softball rout

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

Hawaii freshman pitcher Millie Fidge closed out a two-hit shutout by hitting a walk-off home run in the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s 8-0 win over Niagara in five innings in the Spring Fling Tournament on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

