Prep volleyball is crushing it, locally and nationally
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER (TEONI OBREY) / 2018
On Tuesday, coach Teoni Obrey led Hawaii Baptist to an upset victory over Punahou.
COURTESY MOANALUA VOLLEYBALL
The Moanalua Na Menehune volleyball team posed while at the Best of the West tournament in San Diego.
COURTESY MOANALUA VOLLEYBALL
Moanalua players Logan Ho, left, Keola Demello and Justin Todd put up a triple block during the Best of the West tournament.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM (ALAN CABANTING) / 2022
Head coach Alan Cabanting, above, led Moanalua to a third-place finish Saturday in the Best of the West tournament in San Diego that featured some of the nation’s top teams.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree