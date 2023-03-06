comscore Prep volleyball is crushing it, locally and nationally | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep volleyball is crushing it, locally and nationally

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER (TEONI OBREY) / 2018 On Tuesday, coach Teoni Obrey led Hawaii Baptist to an upset victory over Punahou.

  • COURTESY MOANALUA VOLLEYBALL The Moanalua Na Menehune volleyball team posed while at the Best of the West tournament in San Diego.

  • COURTESY MOANALUA VOLLEYBALL Moanalua players Logan Ho, left, Keola Demello and Justin Todd put up a triple block during the Best of the West tournament.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM (ALAN CABANTING) / 2022 Head coach Alan Cabanting, above, led Moanalua to a third-place finish Saturday in the Best of the West tournament in San Diego that featured some of the nation’s top teams.

It was the golden spike heard ’round the ILH. While Moanalua posted a stunning third-place finish at the Best of the West tournament in Southern California over the weekend, Hawaii Baptist was back at the lab following a shocking 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 win over Punahou last Tuesday. Read more

