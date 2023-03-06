Scoreboard – March 6, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Niagara vs. Utah, 1:30 p.m.; Utah vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East boys: McKinley at Castle; Kalani at Kailua; Farrington at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Anuenue at Kaimuki. First matches start at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Damien vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 2.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH Varsity II: Damien vs. Sacred Hearts at Ala Wai Field NP; Pac-Five at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kaimuki vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field; Kailua at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Pearl City at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Nanakuli; Kalaheo at Aiea; McKinley at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Spring Match, Minnesota vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity I boys: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha; ‘Iolani at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Punahou II at Hawaii Baptist II; Damien vs. University at Sacred Hearts; Saint Louis at Maryknoll; Hanalani at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Kapolei; Waialua at Nanakuli; Waipahu at Radford; Leilehua at Pearl City; Aiea at Waianae. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin at Punahou, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Hawaii 8, Niagara 0

Niagara 000 00 — 0 2 3

Hawaii 510 11 — 8 7 1

Maddi Hickingbottom, Cara Leone, Julia Thompson; Millie Fidge, Izabella Martinez.

W—Fidge. L—Hickingbottom.

Leading hitters—Niagara: Samantha Hare 1 hit; Bayleigh McCullough 1 hit. Hawaii: Millie Fidge 2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Cira Bartolotti 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mya’Liah 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; Haley Johnson 1 hit, 1 RBI; Izabella martinez 1 run, 1 RBI; Maycen Gibbs 1 run, 1 RBI; Ka’ena Keliinoi 1 hit, 1 run; Maya Nakamura 1 hit, 1 run.