Letter: ‘Affordable’ housing built for the wealthy

When the median income in Hawaii is $48,000 a year, what is the income limit for the “affordable” units being sold today? The answer is $109,800 for a single individual, which is the 86th percentile in Hawaii incomes. In other words, the “affordable” housing being built today is actually for the rich.

Larry Meacham

Wahiawa

