Letter: Red Hill tax exemptions need to follow IRS code

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) code is notably complex, but every tax practitioner knows that income is defined as “all income from whatever source derived.” Read more

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) code is notably complex, but every tax practitioner knows that income is defined as “all income from whatever source derived.”

Congress may or may not choose to exempt Red Hill relief payments if they do not fall within existing exemptions for “qualified disaster” payments. Asking the IRS commissioner for an “equitable” exception appears to be political grandstanding, which reinforces the corrosive belief that tax laws are subject to the personal whims of the IRS commissioner (“Hawaii delegation asks IRS to exempt Red Hill families,” Star-Advertiser, March 3).

While I have sympathy for Red Hill victims, they are only entitled to exemptions as defined in the IRS code. Hawaii’s delegation should respect the rule of law and introduce legislation expanding the definition of “qualified disaster” for everyone. Requesting ad hoc exemptions is ultimately bad politics.

John Keiser

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter