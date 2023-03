Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s pension fund for state employees remains on track to being fully funded by 2046, according to Employees’ Retirement System Executive Director Thom Williams. The pension fund currently has a $13.5 billion shortfall — but that is $724 million smaller, as of June 30, 2022, than a year previously.

Economic hits suffered by the state spurred the Legislature to increase state and county employer contributions in 2017, and the ERS pursues a “risk-averse” strategy that has helped it remain relatively stable. That doesn’t mean ironclad growth, however; the fund is down 0.8% through the first six months of fiscal 2023.