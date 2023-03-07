Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Huli huli chicken is a local favorite, and business owner Thailand Holani recalls how much her family always loved it.

“We could never get it (really good huli huli chicken) unless we drove to the North Shore,” Holani says. “Our business, Huli Huli Chicken and Seafood, actually started as a project for our daughter, who’s majoring in business. We’re from the Laie/ Kahuku area and wanted something convenient.”

The biz officially opened last October, but has been in the works since 2021.

“We’re finally open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Holani confirms. “You can find us behind Giovanni market place, toward the back; people will see our signs.”

If you’re having trouble finding the business, keep an eye out for the chicken being grilled over kiawe wood.

“It’s a lot more costly and time consuming because we have to get the wood from Waianae side, but it makes a big difference to keep our chicken authentic,” Holani says. “We have been happy we can continue to provide that.

“Our chicken is brined overnight, which helps to keep it more juicy,” she adds. “It’s a basic brine with Hawaiian salt and sugar, but it makes a big difference.”

Besides huli huli chicken plates ($17 small, $20 regular), the biz offers steak ($20 side, $25 regular) or ribs ($20 side, $25 regular) plates. All entrées come with rice, mac salad and corn on the cob.

“Our steak and ribs have another marinade; that one has an Asian flair, and it’s our family’s favorite marinade,” Holani explains. “Steak and ribs are something we always have at our barbecues, so it was automatic to put it on the menu.”

If you want to try a little of everything, get the two-choice ($30) or three-choice ($35) combos.

“We usually sell out of the ribs and steaks by 2 or 3 p.m.,” Holani says. “We will always have chicken on hand, and will soon offer fish and chips.”

Customers can also enjoy coconut- and pineapple-based refreshers ($9), available in flavors like mango and watermelon.

Kamaaina and military will receive a 20% discount with valid ID.

Huli Huli Chicken and Seafood

56-565 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

(located behind

Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck)

Phone: 808-589-9019

How to order: Via phone or in person

How to pay: Major credit cards, Apple Pay, Venmo or Cash App accepted