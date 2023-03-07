Butter together

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

March 9 is officially Popcorn Lovers Day, and it’s the perfect excuse to indulge in one of America’s most popular snacks. Popcorn has been a part of the United States’ culinary history for decades, and the invention of the commercial popcorn machine in 1895 revolutionized the way popcorn was consumed. Now, 70% of popcorn is eaten in households, and 30% is consumed at movie theaters, sporting events, schools and other entertainment venues.

Depending on how it’s prepared, popcorn can be “healthier,” as air-popped popcorn is lower in calories and fat and higher in dietary fiber. This snack is gluten-free and GMO-free, and popcorn is also a decent source of protein — a large bag of popcorn contains 16 grams of protein.

Craving popcorn? The following spots are known for their specialty flavors.

Island Popper Gourmet Popcorn

Island Popper Gourmet Popcorn (1549 Colburn St.) was established in a food truck 11 years ago and grew to a brick-and-mortar store in 2019. The business prides itself on using the best ingredients and starts every recipe with non-GMO kernels popped in 100% coconut oil. All flavors are created from scratch daily.

Maui Mix (caramel and real cheddar cheese) and Tsunami Mix (original furikake, organic butter and kakimochi) are the business’s two more popular mixes.

Visit islandpopper.com online or call 808-888-0101.

Consolidated Theatres

Like burgers and fries, popcorn and movies are an iconic pairing. On average, Americans consume more than 10 gallons of popcorn a year, and last year, Consolidated Theatres sold 1.7 million gallons worth (enough to fill more than two-and-a-half Olympic-sized swimming pools).

Consolidated Theatres at Kapolei Entertainment Center features several fun popcorn mixes: Kuhio Mix-In (popcorn mixed with cinnamon, sugar and a candy of your choice), Cinerama Mix-In (popcorn mixed with nori furikake and a candy of your choice), and Kamokila Mix-In (popcorn with Hawaiian sea salt, li hing powder and a candy of your choice).

Visit consolidatedtheatres.com.

Carousel Candyland

Located in Kahala Mall, Carousel Candyland is a local, family-owned business that opened in 1989 and is known for its wide variety of 500-plus candies from around the world. The biz is also popular for its Rockin Poppin Popcorn, which is available in an assortment of flavors.

“Many locals stop by to get the Asian Tornado, our specialty popcorn flavor,” says general manager Gina Kobashigawa. “You can also customize flavors. Our original chocolate-covered mochi crunch has been around since 1989. We added dark chocolate, milk chocolate with Rice Krispies and white chocolate with li hing sprinkled on top to our chocolate-covered mochi crunch, giving it a sweet and salty taste.”

Call 808-734-7799 or visit carouselcandyland.com.

L1 Iniki Popcorn

L1 Iniki Popcorn opened in 2011 in Windward Mall and has since opened two more locations in Pearlridge Center and, most recently, in Kalihi. The biz offers a variety of sweet and salty treats, including gourmet and specialty popcorn.

The business’s Volcano popcorn is a bestseller and features a combo of butter, furikake and mochi crunch. Another signature flavor is Tsunami popcorn, which comes topped with butter, li hing powder, furikake and mochi crunch. Rainbow popcorn is a customer favorite, and the business’s popcorn lei are also popular during graduation season.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@l1inikipopcorn) to learn more.

Some fun facts about popcorn:

Popcorn kernels can pop as high as 3 feet in the air.

Pillsbury invented microwaveable popcorn in 1982, but popcorn is actually more than 5,000 years old.

Nebraska produces the most popcorn in America (around 250 million pounds annually).

Unpopped popcorn kernels at the bottom of the popcorn bag are called “old maids.”

Popcorn has three common shapes: South American, rice and pearl; pearl is the most popular shape.