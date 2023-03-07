comscore Honolulu’s newest hot spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Honolulu’s newest hot spot

  • By Nadine Kam
  • March 7, 2023

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The main event Pan-roasted mu with tuna jus. This dish is likely to be replaced by a new one, as the chefs plan to rotate dishes on and off the tasting menu to keep things interesting for repeat guests.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Spaghettini Vietnam amatriciana

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Korean coffee budino finished with candied coconut

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Nanatsuboshi rice with crisped Italian Venere rice

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Crudo trio

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Hokkaido milk rolls with black truffle butter and truffle-infused honey

The idea of Italian-Asian fusion can be off-putting for those who are tired of being hit on the head with jarring Read more

Previous Story
This smoky split pea soup is so satisfying
Next Story
Butter together

Scroll Up