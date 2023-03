Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Islands Tea Co., known for its tasty, aromatic and flavorful tropical teas, is rebranding to showcase a more flavor-forward packaging that reflects the vibrant and diverse traits inspired by its original product. Read more

Hawaiian Islands Tea Co., known for its tasty, aromatic and flavorful tropical teas, is rebranding to showcase a more flavor-forward packaging that reflects the vibrant and diverse traits inspired by its original product.

Understanding the significance of taking care of the aina, its new packaging is plastic-free and is also now more easily accessible with both a pull-tab or classic perforated base option. Customers can pick up this new product, which still features the same great tastes, at local grocery stores and online.

Visit hawaiianislandstea.com.

Breaking bread

Holey Grail Donuts partners with North Shore’s Sunrise Shack for its March “Breaking Bread,” a monthly series of doughnut collaborations orchestrated with celebrities, chefs and people doing great things in the world.

The $5 doughnut is a reimagined version of the popular smoothie and bullet coffee shop’s famous “Blue Dream” smoothie bowl, and is now available at all Holey Grail locations until April 2. This limited-edition treat combines Holey Grail’s signature taro doughnut with banana, mango and Blue Majik spirulina glaze. It’s topped with Anahola granola, coconut flakes, strawberries and local honey.

For more info, visit holeygraildonuts.com.

A ‘brew’tiful beginning

Koolau Distillery recently celebrated its fifth anniversary with a grand opening of its new tasting room located on the ground level next door to the facility. Along with warehouse chic décor and elements of repurposed materials, the distillery also features various military memorabilia and artwork on display— nature photography and salvaged surfboards turned into art — that are available for purchase and support veteran and military family artists.

Patrons can enjoy a medley of craft cocktails using locally produced spirits, including its new Tradewind Gin and its barrel-aged variation. Tradewind Gin is 95 proof, distilled with pure artesian water and filtered through volcanic rock of the Koolau mountains. It can be found online at koolaudistillery.com/store and select stores. The menu will also offer rotating limited-edition spirits and cocktails, so be sure to follow its Instagram (@koolaudistillery) to stay up-to-date.

Visit koolaudistillery.com for more info.

Raise the roof

Royal Hawaiian Center announces the opening of Ka Lewa Lanai, a 5,091-square-foot expanded rooftop for special events and intimate gatherings. Guests will be treated to a spectacular view as the outdoor oasis overlooks Kalakaua Avenue, along with subtle vantage points of the Koolau mountain range.

Beginning March 16, Malama Hawaii’s Maker’s Market — a Hawaii-based pop-up that features the work of local artists, makers, designers, collectors and food vendors — will now be held at Ka Lewa Lanai. The venue is open daily 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

To arrange a site visit or book an upcoming event, contact Helene “Sam” Shenkus, vice president and director of marketing at s.shenkus@festivalcos.com.

Visit royalhawaiiancenter.com.