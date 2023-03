Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re a dim sum lover, you’ve probably seen tofu skin wraps like these, stuffed with various meats, shrimp or vegetables.

Here, they’re filled with white beans, a simple, soft filling that is also protein rich.

Tofu skin, also called yuba or bean curd skin, may be found fresh and very soft, dried and brittle, or partially dried and still pliable. This last type is what you want for this recipe. It is sold in large sheets and is easiest to find frozen in Chinatown markets. It may be labeled “spring roll wrapper.”

Tofu Skin Wraps with White Bean Filling

Ingredients:

• 1 (15-ounce) can white beans

• 1 teaspoon garlic salt

• 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

• 1/4 cup flour

• 1 (2-ounce) sheet tofu skin

• 2 tablespoons minced chives or green onions

• 2 teaspoons cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon water

• 1 sheet nori

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more as needed

Directions:

Purée beans in blender. Stir in garlic salt and sesame oil, then add flour and stir to make a thick paste.

Cut tofu skin into quarters. Place 1 quarter on a flat surface. Wet lightly if it is too stiff to fold.

Mound 1/4 of bean paste, forming a 1/2-inch thick rectangle near one edge of the tofu skin.

Sprinkle with chives. Fold bottom and sides of tofu skin over filling, then roll up to form a rectangular packet.

Seal edge with cornstarch slurry. Repeat with remaining ingredients to make 4 total packets.

Cut nori into 4 pieces to fit on top of the packets.

Brush one side of each packet with more cornstarch slurry; top with nori pieces.

Brush nori with more cornstarch. Heat oil in skillet over medium.

Pan-fry rolls 3-4 minutes per side, until lightly brown.

Makes 4 wraps.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 280 calories, 11 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 32 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 15 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.