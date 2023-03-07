When the teacher learns from the student

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I had mentioned Keanu Flores before. He’s a high school senior from Halau Ku Mana Public Charter School. His graduation is approaching, so we had our last official mentoring meeting. There, he made a meal, nam khao poon, a Laotian curry noodle dish. I am not that familiar with Laotian food, so the couple of times Keanu made me something Laotian, I always learn something new.

We had previously talked about bouillabaisse, where the dish was born and the story behind it. I asked him, “Is there a Laotian fish soup?”

He started by making a fish stock with mahi mahi in it. In a mortar and pestle, he started making a paste with red curry and other ingredients. Then, he told me he added the cooked mahi mahi from the stock to the mortar with the curry paste. After pounding this mixture, he put it back into the fish stock to finish the soup.

I had never heard of putting cooked fish into a mortar and pestle with a curry paste before. If I were to make a fish soup, I might use a blender. The fish in the soup had a unique texture that could not be gotten if it were cut by a knife; I loved it. He had packed some rice noodles in a takeout container, told me to put some shredded cabbage on top as well as some chopped ong choi and mint leaves. He said green beans were not available, so he used the ong choi instead. We poured the soup all over everything and began eating.

It was delicious. Keanu mentioned that it was a home-style dish and you could add or change any of the ingredients depending on what you had available.

I asked him, “How would I take a home-style dish like this and be able to put it on a menu for a restaurant?” We revisited the bouillabaisse story, in particular, and the fact that it depended upon the fishermen’s catch that day and the various ways chefs today are adding much more than just fish.

I love to teach and share, and when I teach, I also learn something; at minimum, how to reach your audience better. When I taught at Kapiolani Community College, the biggest takeaway for me was, “If the student fails, maybe they didn’t fail; maybe I failed as a teacher.” Keanu made me smile throughout the year as he consistently communicated what he learned.

We have a bunch of high school seniors across the nation about to graduate in a few months. One of the biggest decisions they will make is what they choose to do after school is done. Keanu and I will have a relationship for as long as he wants it. The future is bright. Thank you for teaching me, Keanu! I am so proud of you and look forward to eating in your restaurant one day!

