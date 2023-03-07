Bank of Hawaii No. 70 on Forbes’ list of midsize employers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii has been ranked 70th among 500 U.S. companies on Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Midsize Employers.”

In the banking and financial serv­ices category, the state’s second-­largest bank ranked fifth among 48.

The annual ranking was published Feb. 15 and includes companies across 25 industries. Four other Hawaii-based companies appear on the list.

Matson Inc., the state’s largest ocean cargo transportation company, ranked 95th; Hawaiian Electric Co., the state’s largest utility, ranked 149th; American Savings Bank, the state’s third- largest bank and a subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric parent Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., ranked 156th; and Servco, which owns distributorships of Toyota, Lexus and Subaru in Hawaii, ranked 179th.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile its list of “America’s Best Midsize Employers.” The ranking is based on a survey of roughly 45,000 people working at U.S. companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees. Each was asked, on a scale of 0 to 10, if they would recommend their employer to friends and family. In addition, they were asked to name any other employer they would recommend.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the best employers in Hawai‘i and across the country,” Sharlene Ginoza-Lee, Bank of Hawaii executive vice president and chief people officer, said in a statement. “This acknowledgment is extra special because it’s a testament to our employees and how they feel about Bank of Hawai‘i.”