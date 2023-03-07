comscore Council scrutinizes budget’s $300 tax credit for homeowners | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council scrutinizes budget’s $300 tax credit for homeowners

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

The $3.41 billion proposed operating budget, which Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi touts as prioritizing affordable housing, public safety, mass transit services and even better communications with residents and businesses, saw its first critical reception Monday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Mid-Pacific Institute

Scroll Up