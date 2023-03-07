UH’s Chakas wins third Big West honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas picked up his third Big West men’s volleyball Offensive Player of the Week award of the season on Monday following a dominant series against Pepperdine.

The 6-foot-4 junior averaged 4.71 kills per set while putting away 33 kills with just four attack errors in 53 attempts for a .547 hitting percentage to help lead the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors to a series sweep of the seventh-ranked Waves.

Chakas hit .516 in the opener with 18 kills in 31 attempts in the series opener last Wednesday and set a career high with 12 digs. He was even more efficient in the rematch with 15 kills on 22 swings to hit .591. He also served up four aces in the series.

The Rainbow Warriors (15-0) continue their homestand by hosting the 27th Outrigger Volleyball Invitational. A highlight of the NCAA men’s volleyball season, the tournament returns opens Thursday with No. 2 UCLA (17-1) facing No. 3 Penn State (15-1). UH will face Purdue Fort Wayne (12-5) in the feature match at 7 p.m. The Warriors then take on Penn State on Friday and UCLA on Saturday.

Cowell, Miller earn award for BeachBows

The Hawaii beach volleyball duo of Chandler Cowell and Sydney Miller earned Big West Pairs Team of the Week honors for an undefeated run through the Best in the West tournament over the weekend.

Cowell, a senior, and Miller, a freshman, went 4-0 on the No. 5 court and formed the only pairing to go undefeated in the double-round robin tournament. They provided the clinching point in UH’s 3-2 win over Cal Poly on Friday and helped the BeachBows pull out two 3-2 wins over Long Beach State.

The ninth-ranked BeachBows (7-3) host the Heineken Queens Cup starting Friday at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki. The tournament also features Texas, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington and California.