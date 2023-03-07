comscore UH’s Chakas wins third Big West honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH’s Chakas wins third Big West honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas picked up his third Big West men’s volleyball Offensive Player of the Week award of the season on Monday following a dominant series against Pepperdine. Read more

