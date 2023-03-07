Kamehameha has company near the top in baseball Top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There was seismic activity on Maui over the weekend, but only on the baseball diamond. Read more

There was seismic activity on Maui over the weekend, but only on the baseball diamond.

Saint Louis lost to Waiakea and Maui during the slightly soggy Baldwin Tournament at Iron Maehara Stadium. The Crusaders dropped one notch to No. 3, while Mid-Pacific moved up to No. 2 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10.

Kamehameha collected six first-place votes to remain at No. 1. The Warriors posted a win over Campbell, then lost to Mililani in two road games last week.

MPI (10-1) went 4-0 at the Walter Souza Invitational on Kauai and garnered four first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Owls spent some of their free time helping the community.

‘We’re helping out at Lawai International Center. It’s a very sacred place,” MPI coach Dunn Muramaru said on Saturday. “Moving gravel, changing tents.”

‘Iolani stayed at No. 4, while Maui leaped four spots to No. 5. The Sabers posted wins over Waiakea and Saint Louis in Wailuku.

Perhaps equally surprising, Baldwin fell three spots to No. 8. The Bears (1-6-1) lost to ‘Iolani and Waiakea.

The ILH schedule activates today with Kamehameha and Saint Louis clashing at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Maryknoll will visit Mid-Pacific, and Punahou will travel to ‘Iolani.

OIA play begins on Wednesday with eight games. The Mililani-Pearl City game was rescheduled to Thursday, 6 p.m., and will be televised.

As of Monday afternoon, the Maui Interscholastic League baseball schedule had not been released. Games are expected to be played this weekend, permits pending.

Kauai Interscholastic Federation baseball begins Friday with Kapaa and Kauai in a doubleheader at Vidinha Stadium.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Mar. 6, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (6) (6-1-1, 0-0 ILH) 96 1

> won at No. 10 Campbell 4-1, Wednesday

> lost at Mililani 8-7, Thursday

> next: vs. Saint Louis, today, CORP, 3:30 p.m.

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

> next: at ‘Iolani, Saturday, 3 p.m.

2. Mid-Pacific (4) (10-1, 0-0 ILH) 80 3

> def. Island 11-0, Thursday

> def. Kauai 11-2, Thursday

> def. Waimea 10-0, Friday

> def. Kapaa 9-1, Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, today

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday, 3 p.m.

3. Saint Louis (5-2, 0-0 ILH) 71 2

> lost to No. 7 Waiakea 3-2, Friday

> def. KS-Maui 10-0, Friday

> lost to No. 9 Maui 4-1, Saturday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, today, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 3 p.m.

4. ‘Iolani (8-2, 0-0 ILH) 64 4

> vs. KS-Maui, Thursday, suspended (time limit)

> def. Lahainaluna 5-0, Thursday

> def. No. 5 Baldwin 4-3, Friday

> def King Kekaulike 6-2, Saturday

> next: vs. Punahou, today, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Damien, Thursday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, 3 p.m.

5. Maui (5-1, 0-0 MIL) 58 9

> def. No. 7 Waiakea 4-2, Thursday

> vs. Aiea, Friday, susp. (time limit)

> def. No. 2 Saint Louis 4-1, Saturday

> next: MIL schedule TBD

6. (tie) Pearl City (3-3, 0-0 OIA) 48 6

> won at Roosevelt 12-10, Saturday

> next: at Mililani, Thursday, 6 p.m. CORP

> next: at Aiea, Saturday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Campbell, March 15, 3 p.m.

6. (tie) Waiakea (2-3, 0-0 BIIF) 48 7

> lost to No. 9 Maui 4-2, Thursday

> def. No. 2 Saint Louis 3-2, Friday

> lost to King Kekaulike 6-5, Friday

> def. No. 5 Baldwin 3-2, Saturday

8. Baldwin (1-6-1, 0-0 MIL) 27 5

> vs. Saint Louis, Thursday, suspended (time limit)

> lost to No. 4 ‘Iolani 4-3, Friday

> next: vs. Aiea, Saturday

> lost to No. 7 Waiakea 3-2, Saturday

> next: MIL schedule TBD

9. Punahou (4-2, 0-0 ILH) 18 8

> won at Kaiser 11-4, Friday

> won at Kaiser 26-7, Saturday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, today, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Saturday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

10. Mililani (3-5, 0-0 OIA) 11 NR

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha 8-7, Thursday

> next: vs. Pearl City, Thursday, 6 p.m. CORP

No longer in Top 10: Campbell (No. 10).