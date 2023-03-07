Waianae closes in on No. 1 Maryknoll in softball Top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The train from Waianae is gaining momentum.

Maryknoll (6-2, 1-0 ILH) hung on to the No. 1 ranking in this week’s Star-Advertiser Softball Top Ten, collecting six of 10 first-place votes. The mighty Seariders of Waianae, however, are approaching fast. Waianae has four first-place votes coming off an 11-5 win over Mililani last week.

Waianae (5-0-1, 1-0 OIA) will travel to Leilehua today before hosting Kapolei on Saturday. The Seariders beat Maryknoll 2-0 on Valentine’s Day. Their only blemish is a scoreless tie with powerhouse Campbell on Feb. 19 at the Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Classic.

The impact of transfers Jerzie Liana, Moani Ioane and Kaylisa Nakoa has been immediate. Liana struck out seven, walked none and allowed just one earned run in six innings against Mililani. Ioane went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs, and Nakoa went 2-for-4, scoring two runs.

Maryknoll’s prowess at the plate and on the mound is matched by very few. Jenna Sniffen struck out eight in a 4-2 win over Kamehameha.

“Like always, I put objectives out there and her goal was 11. Of the 21 outs, she needs to get 11 outs. Eight (strikeouts) and she had three ground balls come to her and that was terrific,” Spartans coach John Uekawa said.

“She controlled half the game. She lives, sleeps and eats softball. Everything comes natural.”

Waianae committed five errors in its regular-season debut. Maryknoll had just one miscue.

‘Iolani (5-1-1, 1-0 ILH) moved into a tie at No. 4 with Mililani. The Raiders blanked Mid-Pacific 10-0.

Punahou, Kamehameha, Kalani, Baldwin and Kapolei round out the Top 10. Kalani opened OIA regular-season play with an 11-2 rout of Castle. The Falcons will host Kaimuki today at Kilauea District Park.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Mar. 6, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (6) (6-2, 1-0 ILH) 95 1

> def. No. 7 Kamehameha 4-2, Friday

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Wednesday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday

2. Waianae (4) (5-0-1, 1-0 OIA) 90 3

> won at No. 4 Mililani 11-5, Thursday

> next: at Leilehua, today

> next: vs. Kapolei, Saturday

3. Campbell (5-0-2, 2-0 OIA) 84 2

> def. No. 10 Kapolei 5-1, Friday

> won at Leilehua 2-0, Saturday

> next: vs. Pearl City, today

4. (tie) ‘Iolani (5-1-1, 1-0 ILH) 63 5

> won at Mid-Pacific 10-0, Saturday

> next: at Kamehameha, Wednesday

4. (tie) Mililani (10-1-1, 1-1 OIA) 63 4

> lost to No. 3 Waianae 11-5, Thursday

> won at Pearl City 10-0, Saturday

> next: bye (at Leilehua, March 14)

6. Punahou (8-6, 1-0 ILH) 53 6

> def. No. 7 Kamehameha 4-2, Saturday

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday

7. Kamehameha (7-2-2, 0-2 ILH) 39 7

> lost to No. 1 Maryknoll 4-2, Friday

> lost to No. 6 Punahou 4-2, Saturday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Wednesday

8. Kalani (8-5-1, 1-0 OIA) 22 9

> won at Castle 11-2, Saturday

> next: vs. Kaimuki, today

> next: at Kailua, Saturday

9. Baldwin (0-2, 0-0 MIL) 17 8

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Saturday

10. Kapolei (5-4, 1-1 OIA) 15 10

> def. Pearl City 6-1, Tuesday

> lost at No. 2 Campbell 5-2, Friday

> next: at Waianae, Saturday

Also receiving votes: Kaiser 6, Leilehua 1, Pac-Five 1, Waimea 1

Waimea (4-4-1, 0-0 KIF)

> bye

> next: vs. Kauai, Saturday

Kaiser (9-5-2, 2-0 OIA)

> def. Kailua 17-0, Wednesday

> won at Roosevelt 12-4, Saturday

> next: at Kaimuki, Saturday

Leilehua (2-7, 0-1 OIA)

> lost to No. 2 Campbell 2-0, Tuesday

> next: vs. Waianae, today

> next: at Pearl City, Saturday

Kapaa (0-5, 0-0 KIF)

> bye

> next: vs. Kauai, Wednesday

Pearl City (4-5, 0-2 OIA)

> lost at Kapolei 6-1, Tuesday

> lost to No. 4 Mililani 10-0, Saturday

> next: at Campbell, today