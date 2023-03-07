comscore Stephen Tsai: Here are things that can be done with Halawa property as state waits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Here are things that can be done with Halawa property as state waits

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

The forgettable musical group Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks once asked this unforgettable question: “How can I miss you when you won’t go away?” Read more

Previous Story
Igiede will get help and rest in exhibition vs. Minnesota
Next Story
Television and radio – March 7, 2023

Scroll Up