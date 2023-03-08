Flood advisory canceled for Maui but high winds, surf continue for state

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Hawaii County Civil Defense reports that wind damage and utility outages are being reported in multiple districts across the Big Island.

>> Kamehameha Park in North Kohala is closed due to high winds and power disruption. Mahu Kona Beach Park is closed due to high surf.

>> Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science in Pahoa is requesting parents pick up their children due to weather-related impacts. Kohala elementary, middle and high schools are also closed today due to power outages.

>> The Hawaii Department of Transportation at about 11:38 a.m. reported one lane of Mamalahoa Highway in Waiohinu closed due to downed power lines from a fallen tree.

>> Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park reports that Mauna Loa Road and Kipukapuaulu Trails are closed, and outdoor ranger programs are canceled due to dangerous winds.

A wind advisory remains in effect statewide through midnight tonight, with southwest-to-west winds of 25 to 35 mph, and gusty downslope winds in excess of 50 mph likely over the windward areas northeast of the mountains.

The National Weather Service warned that falling trees or landslides are more likely due to this unusual wind direction and saturated soils.

On Oahu, the Honolulu Fire Department from Tuesday to 10 a.m. today has responded to one downed powerline, three blown roofs and 11 downed trees.

NWS meteorologist Thomas Vaughan said at about 9:30 a.m. today, gusts at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe were measured as high as 61 mph.

Vaughan said what’s unusual is that these winds are coming from the south to southwest direction instead of the usual east or northeast.

Winds at lower elevations are expected to ease to moderate levels by Thursday, and will actually become light on Friday.

For Big Isle summits, however, winds of 70 to 90 mph are expected, with higher gusts, prompting a high wind warning through 6 p.m. Sunday.

9:20 a.m.

The National Weather Service has canceled the flood advisory for the island of Maui, with weather radar showing that the heavy rain has diminished.

But multiple alerts remain in place, including a wind advisory statewide, a high wind warning for Big Isle summits, and high surf warning for most north and west shores.

>> On Hawaii island, police reported utility outages in the North Kohala district, which downed utility lines along Highway 250, or Kohala Mountain Road.

>> On Kauai, county officials said Morgan’s Pond and the surrounding area at Lydgate Beach would be closed today until further notice to remove large debris from severe rain and storm events.

>> On Oahu, Hawaiian Electric said at about 8:35 a.m. that power has been restored to the majority of about 2,500 customers in Wahiawa after a large tree fell on power lines.

>> The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii also reported power outages affecting parts of Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui, effective until 10 a.m. today.

At about 7 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the slopes of Haleakala. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaupo, Kipahulu, Kula, Keokea, Nahiku, Ulupalakua, Hana, Wailea, Makena, Haleakala National Park and Hamoa.

The public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding, officials said. The advisory may need to be extended beyond 10 a.m. if flooding persists.

Forecasters say a strong cold front will sweep from west to east across the Hawaiian isles today through tonight, bringing showers and windy conditions statewide.

There are multiple alerts in place, including a wind advisory statewide, a high wind warning for Big Isle summits, and high surf warning for most north- and west-facing shores.

The wind advisory remains in effect statewide through midnight tonight, with southwest-to-west winds of 25 to 35 mph, and gusty downslope winds in excess of 50 mph likely over the windward areas northeast of the mountains.

Falling trees or landslides are more likely due to this unusual wind direction and saturated soils.

For Big Isle summits, winds of 70 to 90 mph are expected, with higher gusts, prompting a high wind warning through 6 p.m. Sunday.

A high wind warning is also in place for the Haleakala summit from 6 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Power outages have been reported across the state, affecting nearly 2,500 customers in the Wahiawa area on Oahu and about 2,100 customers in the Waimea and Kohala area on Hawaii island.

Hawaiian Electric said first responders are either en route or investigating these outages.

Three Kohala schools will be closed today due to power outages, according to the state Department of Education

A high surf warning also remains in effect for the north- and west-facing shores of various Hawaiian isles, effective until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The warning covers the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai; the north-facing shores of Maui; and the west-facing shores of Hawaii island.

Forecasters say a very large, northwest swell will build late tonight and peak Wednesday night and early Thursday. This, combined with the strong, west winds, will produce rough and hazardous ocean conditions into Thursday.

Surf of 30 to 40 feet is expected along north-facing shores, and 20 to 30 feet along west-facing shores.

Officials warn the public to “stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts” and prepare for road closures. Additionally, people should postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until it subsides.