comscore Column: Working for a sustainable Hawaii island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Working for a sustainable Hawaii island

  • By Richard Ha
  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.
  • Richard Ha is a Hawaii island farmer, sustainable energy advocate and author of the book, “What Would Our Kupuna Do?”

    Richard Ha is a Hawaii island farmer, sustainable energy advocate and author of the book, “What Would Our Kupuna Do?”

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 A machine was used to crush construction debris at the PVT Land Co.’s landfill in Waianae.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    A machine was used to crush construction debris at the PVT Land Co.’s landfill in Waianae.

I’ve been meeting with local business leaders alongside Brittany Zimmerman, CEO of Yummet, and the other day I realized that someone completely misread why I was there. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Local zoning reform is hot topic at federal level, too

Scroll Up