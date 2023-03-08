Letter: Monster homes are apartment buildings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is past time for the City Council and the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) to crack down on the scofflaws operating apartment buildings masquerading as “homes” in our residential neighborhoods. Read more

It is past time for the City Council and the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) to crack down on the scofflaws operating apartment buildings masquerading as “homes” in our residential neighborhoods.

I am, of course, referring to monster houses. While legally permitted, the land use ordinance limits the number of nonrelated people in a residential unit to five, or a family plus three. The city is missing out on millions of dollars in tax revenues by not being able to tax these monstrosities, which are really horizontal apartment buildings.

DPP says it has no way to confirm, or thereby enforce, the limit on unrelated tenants. I call on the Council and DPP to fix this problem and require these owners to pay their fair share of taxes. Additionally, since the apartment use is not legal there should be no “grandfathering” of these illegally operating apartment buildings.

John Arnest

Wilhelmina Rise

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter