Letter: Monster homes are apartment buildings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Monster homes are apartment buildings

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It is past time for the City Council and the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) to crack down on the scofflaws operating apartment buildings masquerading as “homes” in our residential neighborhoods. Read more

