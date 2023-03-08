Letter: States that legalized cannabis didn’t go back

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Finally, legalization of cannabis for adult use in Hawaii is being considered.

As far as arguments pro and con, there is a very simple, reality-based way to analyze it. We don’t have to consider the harm reduction seen where cannabis is legal in terms of less drunken driving, reduction in abuse of harmful drugs and fewer opioid deaths. We can ignore the benefits to agriculture and economy, and the worldwide trend of acceptance.

We can just look at this one simple fact: 21 states have legalized adult use already, including over half the population of the country. Of all these places, not a single one has changed its course or is even considering reversing this policy. Case closed.

When one visits these places, things are civilized and calm. In all these places, rural and urban, red and blue, large and small, the sky has not fallen.

Russell Ruderman

Keaau, Hawaii island

