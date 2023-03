Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The luxury yacht Nakoa, subject of much concern and condemnation after its Feb. 20 grounding in Honolua Bay, Maui, has literally sunk to the depths. If not for its risky mooring, leaked diesel fuel and damage to coral in the bay, one could almost feel sorry for owner Jim Jones of Noelani Yacht Charters LLC.

The 94-foot, 120-ton luxury yacht drifted onto the reef after its mooring line failed, and only after repeated attempts was it finally towed off the coral, on Sunday. En route to Oahu, though, it took on water, sinking in 800-foot-deep seas.

Next, the state plans to pursue Jones and Noelani Yacht Charters for all costs related to the grounding.