Editorial: Some property tax relief would help
Editorial: Some property tax relief would help

  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 p.m.

The $300 property tax credit that Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration has proposed to the City Council is a fitting and welcome action at this time, providing all residential property taxpayers a portion of relief from the rising tax burden that follows surging property values on Oahu. Read more

