comscore Hawaii-California fentanyl suspect tests positive for COVID | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii-California fentanyl suspect tests positive for COVID

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

A man accused of being part of a California-to-Hawaii island fentanyl marketing operation that sold the drug for $400 a gram had his detention hearing delayed Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jeffrey Nagata and Steve Robertson

Scroll Up