Hawaii Senate passes abortion protections bill

Advocates of a woman’s right to an abortion celebrated Tuesday’s passage of a state Senate bill protecting health care workers who perform abortions across the islands, including procedures performed on women coming in from out of state.

Senate Bill 1 ensures abortion protections in Hawaii following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning a woman’s guarantee to a right to an abortion, which was ensured in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

The latest version of SB 1 would:

>> Protect Hawaii health care workers who perform abortions from legal action from states that restrict abortions.

>> Emphasize that Hawaii shall not deny or interfere with a woman’s right to an abortion.

>> Prohibit the release of information about reproductive health care services.

>> Require the governor to deny any demand from another state that wants to charge a Hawaii health care worker with a crime for performing “reproductive health care services.”

Texas passed a law “that encourages out-of-state residents to potentially come here to go after our Hawaii doctors” who perform abortions, said state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole (D, Kaneohe- Kailua) at a Tuesday news conference attended by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, state Senate President Ron Kouchi, other senators and advocates representing the Hawaii Chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Women’s Options Center and Hawaii Women Lawyers.

“In Hawaii, Roe remains the law of the land,” Keoho­kalole said.

SB 1 passed the Senate and moved over to the House on Tuesday.

“Yes, we do want the House to understand how the Senate and the rest of you (public) feel about this issue,” said state Sen. Joy San Buenaventura (D, Puna). “And we do want them (House) to rapidly pass this and have it sent to the governor for his signing.”

San Buenaventura expressed pride about being part of the state Senate with her male colleagues who helped introduce SB 1 and pushed for its passage.

“Today I am so proud of my colleagues,” San Buena­ventura said. “Our Hawaii state Senate reaffirmed that right (to an abortion).”

San Buenaventura emphasized that the bill is gender neutral.

“We understand that a person’s right of privacy transcends that of a woman because women’s rights are humans rights as well as everyone’s rights,” she said.

But, Keohokalole said the issue of reproductive rights is different between a man and a women.

“I recognize that I have the privilege of never having to worry about whether the government will interfere with health care choices I need to make with my doctor,” Keohokalole said.

Shandhini Raidoo — who represents the Hawaii Chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Women’s Options Center — said, “Abortion is an essential part of health care. And I understand firsthand the importance of abortion access every day when I take care of patients.”

Raidoo said, “This truly takes a community effort, and none of this would be possible without all of us.”

Luke called SB 1 a “huge step” in protecting abortion rights for women in Hawaii and from out of state.

“I am just so thankful the Senate has taken this step,” Luke said. “We look forward to continuing to work with the administration, the House and the governor to make sure this protection is afforded to many of the young women and young girls.”