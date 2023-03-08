comscore Hawaii Senate passes abortion protections bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Senate passes abortion protections bill

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM State Sen. Michelle Kidani stood Tuesday with the Patsy Mink statue at the Hawaii State Public Library during a news conference observing Senate Bill 1, which ensures abortion protections in Hawaii.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    State Sen. Michelle Kidani stood Tuesday with the Patsy Mink statue at the Hawaii State Public Library during a news conference observing Senate Bill 1, which ensures abortion protections in Hawaii.

Advocates of a woman’s right to an abortion celebrated Tuesday’s passage of a state Senate bill protecting health care workers who perform abortions across the islands, including procedures performed on women coming in from out of state. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jeffrey Nagata and Steve Robertson

Scroll Up