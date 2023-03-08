comscore Housing project for formerly incarcerated women opens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Housing project for formerly incarcerated women opens

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, left, and Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald toured Mohala Mai on Tuesday. The four-story building, owned by the city, offers 24 furnished apartments.

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, left, and Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald toured Mohala Mai on Tuesday. The four-story building, owned by the city, offers 24 furnished apartments.

  Former Gov. Linda Lingle of the Women's Prison Project spoke at Tuesday's blessing of Oahu's first permanent, supportive housing project for formerly incarcerated women, called Mohala Mai.

    Former Gov. Linda Lingle of the Women’s Prison Project spoke at Tuesday’s blessing of Oahu’s first permanent, supportive housing project for formerly incarcerated women, called Mohala Mai.

  Simone Kamaunu, a supporter of the project and former inmate, said having a supportive place for women coming out of prison is important to their future success.

    Simone Kamaunu, a supporter of the project and former inmate, said having a supportive place for women coming out of prison is important to their future success.

  The four-story building, owned by the city, offers 24 furnished apartments.

    Women’s Prison Project. The four-story building, owned by the city, offers 24 furnished apartments.

There is now a home for women coming out of prison — a place where they can feel safe and get the support they need to get back on their feet. Read more

