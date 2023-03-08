Kokua Line: Why replace wrong-font license?
- By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:23 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
A sample of the misprint from the state Department of Transportation on the right, with “Hawaii” in sans serif font. The correct script font is at left.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree