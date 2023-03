Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shoreline Hotel has appointed Jeffrey Nagata as its new general manager as of Feb. 13. Nagata has over 20 years of hotel management experience working with notable industry brands and properties including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and Marriott Vacation Club. He also served as director of room operations at Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club.

Kahala Senior Living Community Inc., a private, nonprofit organization that provides oversight and guidance to Kahala Nui and its Hiolani Care Center, has named 25-year Hawaii Pacific Health executive Steve Robertson as a new board member. Robertson is executive vice president and chief information officer at Hawaii Pacific Health. He is a state-licensed electrical engineer, a qualified U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, a certified health care CIO and a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. Robertson holds a degree in chemistry from the University of South Florida, an executive M.B.A. from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a master’s in systems engineering from Virginia Tech.

Other elected officers include Craig R. Courts, president and chief executive officer; Frank Tokioka II, treasurer; Maria Kinsler, vice president and chief operating officer; Huilan Kamita, vice president and chief financial officer; and Jon McKenna, secretary.

