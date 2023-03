Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s golf team shot a tournament-best 302 on Tuesday and finished eighth at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hoakalei Country Club. Read more

The Hawaii women’s golf team shot a tournament-best 302 on Tuesday and finished eighth at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hoakalei Country Club.

The Rainbow Wahine finished with a three-round total of 51-over 915, which was 33 strokes behind winner Sacramento State in the 11-team event.

Hawaii’s top golfer was Mayumi Umezu, who finished tied for 15th at 9-over 225. Long Beach State’s Angelina Kim and Hannah Ko tied for medalist honors at 218.