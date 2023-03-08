comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: Basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

Rysan Leong, Kalaheo ’19: The Menlo (Calif.) junior won a national title at 165 pounds at the NAIA Wrestling Championships in Park City, Kan., on Saturday. Leong’s stunning run to the title came as the No. 6 seed with victories over three of the top four seeds. Read more

Previous Story
UH’s Wahinekapu earns BWC first-team honors
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 8, 2023

Scroll Up