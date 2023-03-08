comscore KS-Hawaii’s Aganus has hurdled obstacles to set Army records | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

KS-Hawaii’s Aganus has hurdled obstacles to set Army records

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.
  • Credit: Army West Point Athletics Saydee Aganus

    Credit: Army West Point Athletics

    Saydee Aganus

  • ARMY WEST POINT ATHLETICS Saydee Aganus, second from left going over the hurdles, has set a program record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.61.

    ARMY WEST POINT ATHLETICS

    Saydee Aganus, second from left going over the hurdles, has set a program record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.61.

It can happen at any moment to any hurdler. There’s always the risk of clipping the hurdle with every jump while running at top speed. For Army senior Saydee Aganus, the 2018 Kamehameha-Hawaii alumna is back on the same track to begin her outdoor season this weekend where she got clipped exactly one year ago. Read more

Previous Story
UH’s Wahinekapu earns BWC first-team honors
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 8, 2023

Scroll Up