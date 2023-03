Scoreboard – March 8, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kalani vs. Roosevelt at

Stevenson Intermediate field; Kaiser vs. Farrington at Joey DeSa Field; Kailua at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei vs. Aiea, 3 p.m. at Aiea Rec. field; Nanakuli at Campbell, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific. Games start at

4 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford vs. Kahuku,

3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Spring Match, Minnesota vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity III boys: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaiser; Farrington at Kahuku; Anuenue at Castle; Kalaheo at McKinley; Kaimuki at Roosevelt; Moanalua at Kalani. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Roosevelt vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Waipahu, 6:10 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kapolei, 7:20 p.m. Matches at Kaimuki.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City vs. Mililani, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

College: Rainbow Wahine Classic,

Fordham vs. Niagara, 3:30 p.m.; Niagara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Volleyball

Invitational, UCLA vs. Penn State, 4 p.m.; Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity III boys: Island Pacific at

Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Aiea;

Radford at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Waipahu; Kapolei at Waialua; Campbell at Mililani. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou,

5 p.m.

BASEBALL

MLB Spring Training

Today

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 6

Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 2

Detroit 16, St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 3

Washington 5, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 3

Oakland 9, Arizona 3

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 4

Boston 10, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Houston 5

PacWest

At Francis Wong Stadium

Monday

No. 23 Hawaii Hilo 2, Point Loma 1. W—Christian DeJesus. S—Jake Liberta.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Casey Yamauchi 4-4, 2b; Ryan Cho 2b.

No. 23 Hawaii Hilo 6, Point Loma 4. W—Christian Wood. S—John Navarro.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Ryan Cho 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alec Yamauchi 2b. PL: Scott Anderson 2-4; Joey Nicolai 2b; Derek Lukes 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 27-29, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17, 15-12

Boys Varsity II

Saint Louis def. Maryknoll 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 25-7, 25-11, 25-13

Le Jardin def. Hanalani 25-18, 25-22,

23-25, 25-10

University def. Damien 25-17, 25-13, 25-20

OIA

Monday

Boys Varsity

Kaimuki def. Anuenue 25-11, 25-6, 25-11

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Konawaena def. Christian Liberty 25-15, 25-22, 25-22

Monday

Boys Varsity

Waiakea def. Keaau 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12

Boys JV

Waiakea def. Keaau 26-24, 25-22

Kohala def. Hawaii Prep 25-22, 18-25,

16-14

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 7, Le Jardin 6. Goal scorers—Pun: Emma Simmons 3, Pua Saole,

Anolani Leafchild, Vienna Lundsgaard, Baylee Thomas. LeJ: Ha’aipo Kanoa-Wong 3, Abby Ward 2, Hayden Nottage.

SOFTBALL

PacWest

At Sand Island Field

Monday

Chaminade 1, Azusa Pacific 0, 9 inn. W—Jaeda Cabunoc.

Leading hitters—CU: Cabunoc 3-5; Larchelle Tuifao 2-3; Kobe Brown 2-4;

Bailey Jacobsen 2-4; Keaolani Takemura 3b. AP: Sommer Quinones 2-4; Izzy Rivera 2-4, 2b; Aleah Delgado 2-4; Mia Alvarez 2b.