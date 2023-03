Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

HENDERSON, NEV. >> To emphasize there is no easy path to a basketball title, Hawaii’s post players went through a drill in which they had to drive the lane with 6-foot-5, 240-pound assistant coach Rob Jones as the obstacle in the course.

After one turn, 6-10 forward Kamaka Hepa held his side, a result of a not-so-gentle “ribbing.”

Tuesday’s two-hour practice at Coronado High set the tone as the Rainbow Warriors prepare for Thursday’s game against Cal State Fullerton in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament. The ’Bows worked on adjustments for an opponent that won the two regular-season meetings.

“It’s a great challenge,” head coach Eran Ganot said. “There’s nothing like league play. The familiarity, and there’s the second time, and there’s even more familiarity. … And then the third time.”

The ’Bows have been preparing for this single-elimination tournament for several months. In November, they went to Northern California to play a private scrimmage. It was the first of seven road trips this season. They also participated in three tournaments, winning two of them, and played UNLV at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, site of this week’s tournament.

“We already had a game there,” senior co-captain Samuta Avea said. “We know what it’s like, what it feels like, and we’re ready to go.”

For the seventh year in a row, the ’Bows’ regular season ended on the road. While UH was blown out in the finale against UC Santa Barbara, remaining on the road made the pivot to tournament mode easier. The ’Bows remained in California on Sunday, attending the Los Angeles Clippers’ game, and on Monday made the short flight to Las Vegas, where they will stay this week. Henderson is 16 miles south of downtown Las Vegas.

“We spend a lot of time together,” Avea said. “We’re at every meal together. It’s a team that’s very together, like all 15 of us. It definitely helps with our traveling schedule. We have fun on the planes and bus rides.”

There was a possibility UH could have earned a share of the Big West title if it defeated UCSB on Saturday and got some help. Instead, the ’Bows suffered a 20-point defeat, and dropped to the fifth seed and another game against Fullerton. The wounds healed quickly.

“Credit to them,” Hepa said of the Gauchos. “They played a great game. We didn’t come in ready. We had great preparation. So you get hit on the chin, and we didn’t respond. But I’m not focused on that at all right now. I’m focused on the tournament.”

Point guard JoVon McClanahan said: “It was a tough league game (against UCSB). But league’s over. We’re just preparing for this playoff game. We’ve just got to do it. It’s win or go home for everybody. It’s about locking in and focusing on the task in front of you.”

BIG WEST QUARTERFINALS

> WHO: Hawaii (22-10, 13-7 BW) vs. Cal State Fullerton (18-12, 12-6 BW)

> WHEN: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. HT

> WHERE: Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nev.

> TV: None

> RADIO: 1420 AM